Guimaraes on Newcastle's ambition, living his dream and playing at St James' Park
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been speaking to the media for the first time since joining the Magpies from Lyon.
Here is what the Brazilian had to say:
On the ambition of the club, he said: "We're going to be a club that's going to be a big power in world football in the seasons coming. The objective is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League".
He said it has "always been my dream" to play in the Premier League and he's happy with the faith Newcastle have shown.
On if the club can avoid relegation, he said: "Definitely, if not I wouldn't have accepted to come here".
Guimaraes said his shirt number (39) was inspired by his dad's taxi number: "That's what sustained my family all our lives. And it's a lucky number for us."
He added that "I didn’t have to think twice about coming here" after speaking to Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles before the move.
St James' Park is a "beautiful stadium" and he said he is "anxious and looking forward to playing there tomorrow".