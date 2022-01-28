Your Burnley gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Burnley transfer gossip to drop so far:

Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic, 29. (Sky Sports), external

The Clarets are also among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli. (Mail), external

In addition, the club are also linked with Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who will be frozen out of his contract if he does not leave in this transfer window. (Il Bianconero, via Mail), external

They will also make an attempt to replace Chris Wood as they push to sign Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst. (Mail), external

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

Happy with Burnley's transfer window so far? Have your say here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.