The Kop turns 93

On this day in 1928, the Kop was opened at Anfield prior to Liverpool's First Division match against Bury.

The Reds celebrated the day by winning the match 3-0.

The famous stand has witnessed some pretty special moments in the 93 years that have followed, and certainly in recent years too.

How about the 4-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit in 2019?

Or the fightback from 3-1 down to beat Borussia Dortmund in the 2016 Europa League?

And who could forget Steven Gerrard's last-gasp strike to clinch the crucial third second-half goal Liverpool required against Olympiakos to progress from the Champions League group stage in 2004?

Scenes.