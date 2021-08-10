Leeds' pre-season results
Leeds played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against Europa League winners Villarreal.
Here are the Whites' pre-season friendly results in full:
27 July: Guiseley 2-3 Leeds United (Nethermoor Park)
28 July: Blackburn 1-1 Leeds United (Ewood Park)
30 July: Fleetwood 2-1 Leeds United (Highbury Stadium)
31 July: Leeds United 2-3 Real Betis (Loughborough University Stadium)
4 August: Ajax 4-0 Leeds United (Amsterdam Arena)
7 August: Villarreal 2-2 Leeds United (York Community Stadium)