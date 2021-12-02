Brendan Rodgers heaped praise on "outstanding" substitute Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after his second-half introduction helped inspire the Leicester comeback at Southampton.

The 23-year-old academy graduate replaced Boubakary Soumare at the break and added much-needed dynamism to midfield as the Foxes recovered from 2-1 down to claim a point.

"I thought Kiernan was outstanding," said Rodgers. "He wanted to prove a point, he was aggressive and he took on the burden of the game.

"He knows the position that we want him to play. He has good energy and good athleticism.

"I've said about him improving on the ball, but he can give us that bite in midfield and he was a catalyst for the second half."