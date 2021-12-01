BBC Sport

'You'd have to fancy Liverpool'

Image source, Getty Images
Published

It is difficult to look past Liverpool beating Everton in Wednesday's Merseyside derby, says former Reds striker Michael Owen.

"Liverpool are playing exceptionally well. Everton are without a lot of their best players and have been struggling of late," Owen told BBC World Service.

"Home advantage sways it in favour of Everton - and that is an advantage in the derby, especially at Goodison as it is a very hostile place.

"It’s certainly not a gimme but on all known form and on current form you’d have to fancy Liverpool."

When asked what is going wrong for Rafael Benitez at Everton, Owen said: "I think injuries have played a major role. Not just injuries, but injuries to three of their best players - and all attacking players.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a decent source of goals over the last couple of seasons. He's been a big miss. Abdoulaye  Doucoure has been a fantastic player since he signed.

"They are missing quite a few good players. When you are a team like Everton, you struggle when you don’t carry strength in numbers and your big players get injured."