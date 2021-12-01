It is difficult to look past Liverpool beating Everton in Wednesday's Merseyside derby, says former Reds striker Michael Owen.

"Liverpool are playing exceptionally well. Everton are without a lot of their best players and have been struggling of late," Owen told BBC World Service.

"Home advantage sways it in favour of Everton - and that is an advantage in the derby, especially at Goodison as it is a very hostile place.

"It’s certainly not a gimme but on all known form and on current form you’d have to fancy Liverpool."

When asked what is going wrong for Rafael Benitez at Everton, Owen said: "I think injuries have played a major role. Not just injuries, but injuries to three of their best players - and all attacking players.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a decent source of goals over the last couple of seasons. He's been a big miss. Abdoulaye Doucoure has been a fantastic player since he signed.

"They are missing quite a few good players. When you are a team like Everton, you struggle when you don’t carry strength in numbers and your big players get injured."