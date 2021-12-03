Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he "misses the mountains" of his native Austria but is enjoying life on the south coast as he approaches three years in charge at St Mary's.

Since his appointment on 5 December 2018, the 54-year-old has won 38 of 113 Premier League games and has been at Southampton longer than at any of his previous clubs.

Despite that, he has no plans to call time on his career in the Premier League.

"My wife and I enjoy life here very much," he said. "We love the people and we love the respect they give us in every part of our lives.

"I must say I miss the mountains of Austria, but they're not running away - they'll be waiting for me when I return."

He acknowledges life in the Premier League is tough and is passionate about making Southampton a club that connects with the fans.

"It is fantastic to work here and every day we do our best to make the supporters be proud of their club," he said.

"It's the toughest league in the world but it's so enjoyable to work here.

"I'm definitely a much better manager than when I first came."