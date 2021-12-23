Lukaku & Hudson-Odoi set for Chelsea return

Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be available to face Aston Villa on Boxing Day, says Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

The pair were among eight players to have been sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19, but both can now resume training after returning a negative test result.

“If I understood it correctly, we need a negative test and we have negative tests for Romelu, Callum and Ben Chilwell,” said Tuchel. “Although Ben Chilwell will not be involved against Aston Villa.

“The other two will be on the (training) pitch if they are again negative. Then, we need to see, they have been ill and have symptoms, but we will see.

“It is a Premier League game at one of the toughest places where you can play in Aston Villa.

“It is good news, don’t get me wrong, but I am not over-excited now because I know I need to check how they are.”