Arteta celebrates two years in charge

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to Arsenal’s club website as he celebrates his two-year anniversary as Arsenal manager.

He has been talking about how difficult it is to manage at the moment:

“I think it is very difficult for everybody. It is very difficult for yourself and the way you have to do your work, it is very difficult for Vinai Venkatesham (Arsenal chief executive), because he is dealing with a lot of meetings, a lot of responsibilities to try to defend the interest of the club in the right way, it is difficult for the players, for myself, for the staff because we don't know really who is going to be available to do what, and we are all trying to help each other and get the best out of the situation.”

So has Arteta changed his approach in recent weeks?

“(We have to) have a really positive approach and your mindset must be ready that unpredictable things are going to happen - and stop complaining about everything that happens. Then you will find excuses, we can find excuses for everything. We know what is going to happen, we know bad news will come probably so we have to expect it and try to prevent it if we can with all the protocols we have. But we have to be prepared as well with Plan B, C and D.”

