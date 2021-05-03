Leeds United Under-23s ended their title-winning Premier League 2 Division 2 campaign with a 5-2 victory over Burnley.

Striker Sam Greenwood takes the golden boot, with a double from the penalty spot leaving him on 12 for the season, one ahead of team-mate Joe Gelhardt, who missed out through injury.

Rodrigo and Gaetano Berardi played the first half of a lively encounter in which Mark Jackson's side were always ahead. Goals from Cody Drameh, Niall Huggins and Crysencio Summerville ensured a comfortable scoreline which maintained an unbeaten home record.