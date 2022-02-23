Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says Leicester City can take positives from their recent results, despite a run of poor form, as the Foxes prepare to face Randers in the Europa Conference League.

Leicester have won just two Premier League games in their past 10 fixtures but hold a 4-1 advantage over Randers going into the second leg in Denmark on Thursday.

"I'd definitely say the performances have improved," said Schmeichel.

"Obviously, the Wolves result wasn't positive but the performance was much better. You need referees to do their job and you need a little bit of luck, which we didn't get.

"Take away the actual result and the second half against West Ham, particularly, and the games against Randers and Wolves, and the performances have definitely picked up."

Away from the top flight, the Europa Conference League presents Leicester with their final chance of lifting a trophy this season.

"I doubt we are going to win the Premier League, so we have an opportunity in this competition to go far," added the Foxes captain.

"As a player, you want to win trophies - and to have the opportunity to be the first winners of this competition is something we, as a club, should be gunning for."