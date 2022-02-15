David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

It’s now just one win for Steven Gerrard in Aston Villa’s past seven games in all competitions, despite Villa now fielding arguably the club's strongest first XI in a decade.

That includes the fourth most expensive player in football history, with two circa £30m players sitting on the bench.

While there have been promising signs in Villa’s attacking play under Gerrard, over 90 minutes performances have been undermined by players not getting the basics right (we've lost count of the amount of overhit crosses and unforced defensive errors).

Are they just growing pains, or should we be concerned?

Originally, many supporters felt Villa were just a decent defensive-minded midfielder away from challenging for the European places.

While the search for that missing link continues, to keep Villa upwardly mobile, Gerrard must decide whether to stick or twist with what is a talented group of players on paper, but who have increasingly frustrated on grass.