Arteta keeping calm in top four bid

Mikel Arteta isn't getting carried away by claims Arsenal are favourites to finish fourth in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are currently sixth, two points behind Manchester United in fourth and level on points with West Ham in fifth, though Arteta's side have three games in hand on both sides.

When asked about being tipped as the side to finish in the top four alongside Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, Arteta said: "I don't know, I think it's positive because we want to be playing.

"The reality is that we are not fourth, we are sixth still and if we win those games - and we have to win those games - we know what we have to do to get there.

"It is a long way to go, to focus and the only aim is to win against Watford."

Arteta said he was always confident his Arsenal side could achieve good things.

He said: "We have great people and very good players and I think that combination at the end, when everyone is on board, has to have a good outcome and I believe in that and I still believe in that today."