Ayr defeat dumps St Johnstone out of Viaplay Cup

St Johnstone are out of the Viaplay Cup after suffering a second group defeat in three games to Ayr United.

The second-tier visitors took the lead when George Stanger nodded in the opener, but the Premiership hosts levelled with a header of their own as Max Kucheriavyi looped in an effort.

Saints failed to get their noses in front, though, as Ayr regained their advantage with a deflected long-range strike from Ben Dempsey, who then passed up the chance to kill the game from the spot soon after.

The loss leaves the Perth side third in Group A, four points behind second-placed Stirling Albion and five off leaders Ayr with one game to play.