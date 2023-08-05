LINE-UPS from Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston manager David Martindale makes four changes from the side that defeated League 2 side Clyde 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Defender Luiyi de Lucas, midfielders Jamie Brandon and Mo Sangare and formidable striker Joel Nouble return.

Goalscorer Bruce Anderson drops to the bench alongside winger Dan MacKay, who joined yesterday on-loan from Hibernian.

Livingston: George, Devlin, Obileye, de Lucas, Montano, Holt, Shinnie, Brandon, Sangare, Nouble, Guthrie.

Substitutes: Hamilton, Parkes, Boyes, Penrice, Pittman, Kelly, Bradley, MacKay, Anderson.

Aberdeen: Roos, Morris, Devlin, Rubezic, MacKenzie, Hayes, Shinnie, Clarkson, Polvara, Duk, Miovski.

Substitutes: Doohan, Barron, Sokler, Besuijen, Stewart, Milne, Dadia, Marshall, Bavidge.

Follow our live coverage here.