'It will take time to build new team' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale has spoken about the challenges of integrating a host of new players, but says that he is "excited" to build a new team at Ibrox.

"There's demands [here], but none of these players got here without demanding a lot from themselves, and giving a lot of expectation to themselves," Beale said. "It's important sometimes that you remove the background noise and focus on the work you're doing in here.

"This is a unique place, but everybody signed up for it. Every game means something and every game's a challenge.

"We lost all of our forward players, and we've changed them all so that will take a bit of time.

"It's a new team, and the challenge is to get them really slick as quickly as we can. The excitement is to work with these players every day and building a new Rangers. We've got some new faces now, so let's work with them, support them to build this new team."