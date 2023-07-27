Raul Jimenez does not "guarantee" the goals that Aleksandar Mitrovic brings for Fulham, according to former player Stephen Kelly.

Fulham completed the signing of the Mexico striker from Wolves for £5m on Wednesday, amid rumours that Mitrovic is closing in on a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Kelly said: "I don’t think [Jimenez] replaces Mitrovic for guaranteed goals. But for £5m to get Jimenez through the door, who seems like a player who just needs to get confidence back - I know it’s not always an easy thing to do, players can lose confidence and never get it back and might never be the player they were, but since the head injury he has just had that little bit of doubt about him.

"Maybe moving to London to a manager that really believes in a way of performing that suits him and change of scenery, that could be really pivotal in his form coming back.

"He could start off and have a wonderful season he’s capable of from the past games, Fulham are a more creative side, but I do think they would need someone else if Mitrovic was to go because I don’t think it’s a guarantee of him with 15-plus goals."

Listen to the full discussion from 31'00 on BBC Sounds