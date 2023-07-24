Chelsea have made an offer for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and the France Under-21 winger already has an agreement in principle with the Blues. (RMC Sport - in French), external

Chelsea have reopened talks with the Saudi Pro League over selling winger Hakim Ziyech. (Teamtalk), external

Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to reuniting with former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

However, Fulham are still trying to beat the Serie A side to the 22-year-old's signature. (Nicolo Schira), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea are running out of patience with Romalu Lukaku, who is unwilling to move to Saudi Arabia and waiting for a European club to sign him. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's gossip column