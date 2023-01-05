Luke Shaw is currently the Premier League’s most in-form full-back and sums up the consistency Manchester United have found.

That’s the view of the team on BBC Radio Manchester’s The Devils’ Advocate Podcast.

Shaw scored in United’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday and has helped Erik ten Hag’s side to four clean sheets in a row in all competitions.

“We’re winning games where we look really organised,” said co-host Gaz on The Devils’ Advocate.

“What is it, four clean sheets on the bounce, six wins in a row? They just look more comfy, more organised. Ten Hag has changed this team. They’ve been properly coached. Even Harry Maguire, Lindelof isn’t overthinking everything he does, he doesn’t looked panicked.

“Luke Shaw on his current form is one of the best full-backs at the minute currently in world football on form. He’s the best full-back in the Premier League on form.

“If he carried on this form until the end of the season he’d go down as the best full-back in the league. I don’t know if he will or not as he’s an inconsistent player – or has been. But this is the thing about United now, we look consistent. Game after game we play a similar way. We’re dominating teams. I love it.

“At the minute we are winning these games. We don’t look like we are punching above our weight or being lucky. It’s so refreshing, consistency from United. It’s weird not having a chaotic club.”

