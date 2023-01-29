Livingston 0-0 Hearts: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Much was made of Hearts recent clinical streak in front of goal, but an xG of 1.56 tells you they showed Livingston mercy.

But, much like the rest of the game, the big moments were missing a bit of quality. Oda and Kuol simply had to score.

A degree of sympathy can be shown to the two forwards. Livingston is not an easy place to go and shine, let alone with such little experience of Scottish football.

Less sympathy might be forthcoming to Orestis Kiomourtzoglou. Robbie Neilson said before the game that the players coming in had to show their worth. The midfielder let the game pass him by.

He was one of many who allowed themselves to be drawn into Livingston's scrappy game plan, and it will feel more like two points dropped rather than a point won.