Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham: What Silva said

Fulham boss Marco Silva speaking to Match of the Day: "It was a great team performance. We knew before the match we had to match them and be brave, and we did it. We knew they've been strong at home.

"Until the first goal we were the best team on the pitch. After the second goal we controlled the end of the game, scored two more goals and deserved it.

"The second goal was important. Even against 10 men, if you don't score the second goal the game is always open. We said at half-time we wanted to score the second goal as soon as possible and then we knew their energy would go down."