A reported price of £500m for Everton could make them an attractive proposition for potential new investors.

That's the view of the Daily Telegraph's Jim White, who believes that if Farhad Moshiri put Everton on the market, it would bring "cheering around Goodison Park".

"I don't think they would be short of people looking," White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "If [being up for sale is] true, Everton would be a really good buy, especially with the new stadium in such a spectacular setting.

"Everton's problem is that they have been so scattergun with their signings and not got any value out of trying to sell them.

"It would probably be a US consortium or perhaps someone from the Middle East. It's been a desperate time for Everton fans who really want a new direction."

