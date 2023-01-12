Rodgers on Dewsbury-Hall, transfers and Forest
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remain unavailable and Rodgers expanded on what the latter’s absence means: “You miss the energy that he brings to the game. He loves the club and you see that in his game. He has that ability to keep going and he is a miss when he doesn’t play.”
The squad will be better if new players come in: “It always helps, for freshness and continuation of progress. Hopefully we can get some of the injured boys back in the next few weeks as that will help us.”
After Carabao Cup disappointment at Newcastle, this is an important game: “It’s the perfect type of game after midweek. We needed to have more quality and we didn’t have that. We need to show mettle going there and match everything in terms of duels to get a result.”
Last season’s FA Cup defeat at the City Ground was disappointing: “It always bothers you when you lose. Derby games are always passionate and we came out the wrong side of that convincingly. You saw the response in the home game.”
This season’s 4-0 win over Forest was “a turning point”. He added: “Definitely. We’d been disappointed up to that point. It started a run of games where we looked much better. We’ve picked up injuries since then.”