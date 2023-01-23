Eddie Howe says reaching the Carabao Cup semi-final "means nothing" and Newcastle want to go all the way to the final.

The Magpies travel to Southampton on Tuesday for their first domestic cup semi-final since 2005, and their first in the EFL Cup since 1976.

Howe said: "We are delighted to be where we are but the semi-final itself isn’t enough for anybody.

"You go into these games and to say you got into a semi-final means nothing, you want to get one step further. I know the players feel the same way.

"Me and my coaching team feel passionately about it that we want to make the final. But we have to navigate these games and they are going to be very difficult.

"We want it to be a tie for the supporters. The only way we can guarantee that is by performing at our best. I think the away game will be a really good spectacle for the fans that travel.

"It’s on TV so everyone will have chance to watch. Then the home game will be a special night I think. Our job is to make sure we are in a good position going into that tie.

"We are desperate for the next step but we have to take our mind off that and focus on the process and the job - and the job is to go to Southampton and perform well."