Professional Motherwell offer hope - analysis

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

It's that old cliche. Football is a results-driven business, but on Scotland's east coast, Motherwell fans were looking for more than a result.

Yes, not securing a much-craved win was unthinkable, but the Well support longed for goals as well as solidity against Arbroath in the Scottish Cup.

In the end, they got both. Mikael Mandron provided two goals on his first start to give Steven Hammell options. He's been desperately short of options beyond Kevin van Veen, he may now have one.

And at the back, Liam Kelly was almost a spectator. While not the most attacking force in the world, Arbroath were kept at bay, with Paul McGinn on the left and Shane Blaney coming in for his debut.

It's baby steps, but it's in a positive direction for Motherwell, and that's all those fans will care about.