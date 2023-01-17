Manager Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace have identified players they want to sign in January, but added there are no conversations at the moment about a return to Selhurst Park for Conor Gallagher.

When asked if the Eagles are in talks with the Chelsea midfielder, Vieira replied: "No. There are options to improve that side of the game [in the market].

"This is a really difficult window, to find those players who can improve the squad.

"We've managed to identify those players - we've identified the names of the players we want - and now it's in the hands of the football club to try to make it happen.

"But at the same time, it's not an easy one. It's a really complicated and a really difficult one. We are working hard to try to bring in those players."