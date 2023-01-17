Palace transfer targets 'in the hands of the football club'

Patrick VieiraGetty Images

Manager Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace have identified players they want to sign in January, but added there are no conversations at the moment about a return to Selhurst Park for Conor Gallagher.

When asked if the Eagles are in talks with the Chelsea midfielder, Vieira replied: "No. There are options to improve that side of the game [in the market].

"This is a really difficult window, to find those players who can improve the squad.

"We've managed to identify those players - we've identified the names of the players we want - and now it's in the hands of the football club to try to make it happen.

"But at the same time, it's not an easy one. It's a really complicated and a really difficult one. We are working hard to try to bring in those players."