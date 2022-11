Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino, whose contract runs out next summer and is currently on loan at Blackpool, is being tracked by Barcelona. (Calcio Mercato, via Express) , external

Shakhtar Donetsk want 100m euros (£87.75m) for Ukrainian Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United. (Athletic - subscription required), external

