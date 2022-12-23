Certainly more to come from us - Goss

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss says he enjoyed watching the World Cup from a distance, but is ready to rumble now the proper stuff returns in the Premiership.

"We've been in training but we managed to get home for the games," he said.

"I really enjoyed it, it was a good World Cup I thought, just a shame England didn't win it.

"It's about picking up points now and getting to where we want to be.

"For me it is about head down and get on with the games. If we get a load of points [over Christmas] it'll make it better.

"There's certainly more to come."