St Mirren fans can’t get enough of Keanu Baccus’ World Cup exploits with Australia. And even Buddies boss Stephen Robinson’s partner has been caught up in the excitement.

M﻿idfielder Baccus has featured as a late substitute in both group outings for far for the Socceroos, who can reach the round of 16 with a point against Denmark on Wednesday, providing Tunisia don't beat France.

"Everybody at the club is so proud of him,” said Robinson. “My partner has been cheering when he comes on the pitch, it's great.

"He'll come back full of confidence, raring to go and we'll benefit from that.

"He's a super boy. In football, the good things don't always happen to the nice kids, but he's such a super boy and I'm so proud of him."