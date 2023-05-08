We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Tottenham fans

John: A definite improvement on the recent performances, with the welcome absence of farcical mistakes. Much more solid defensively - Cristian Romero was outstanding and composed. Still lacking the creative spark from midfield, but there was a more professional look about the team. It was particularly noticeable that they were able to see the game out without the usual panic.

Noam: Probably our best defensive display of the season. Defenders are actually making tackles, instead of just standing there as the opposition launch an attack.

Simon: Much blame has been heaped on Spurs’ players recently. This has been lazy criticism missing the key point. With a manager who asks players to risk winning games, we look like a team again. This demonstrates that managers whose primary demand on players is that they don’t lose games, are not the kind Spurs need. Daniel Levy, please note.

Graham: Just about did enough to deserve the three points, but once again Harry Kane has been the difference.

Crystal Palace fans

Gavin: Disappointing to lose, especially when we had chances in the second half to equalise. Kane took his chance at a critical time just before the break, so Palace continually trying to play catch up, but we need an out-and-out goalscorer.

Glenn: All in all, a relatively even game. Our attackers were not up to scratch, especially Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze. I felt that Roy Hodgson should have started Odsonne Edouard, and definitely brought him on at half-time to give us more attacking flair. Defence was good, although I feel as though Chris Richards should be our new right-back.

Sam: This was exactly the sort of performance we were producing against bigger sides under Patrick Vieira: plenty of huff and puff and occasional moments, but not quite enough cutting edge. Disappointing to see us fade away in the second half too. A good indication of the work needed over the summer.

Jimbo: Pretty darn good to be in the top 12 football teams in the whole of England. Keep in mind the Eagles have to compete with some clubs that have billions to buy the top players in the world.