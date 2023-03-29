On this day in Killie history...

The more things seem to change, the more they stay the same....

Nine years ago today, Rory McKenzie was strolling and scoring for Kilmarnock, who's shocked?

Maybe at the goals part, given the veteran hasn't netted this campaign yet, but there will be no surprise that the look-back is to a game the midfielder breezed through.

He started the comeback against Motherwell at Fir Park after Iain Vigurs had fired the Steelmen into a lead.

McKenzie was slipped through by Jackson Irvine to cap off a lovely move for Killie's equaliser.

Then, bedlam. With his first Killie goal, Craig Slater found the corner with a bobbling strike at the death to secure a vital Killie victory.