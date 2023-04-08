Analysis: Wolves 1-0 Chelsea

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Julen Lopetegui's first Premier League match in charge of Wolves was a 2-1 win at Frank Lampard's Everton on 26 December.

Three-and-a-bit-months later, the former Real Madrid and Spain boss once again got the better of the former England midfielder as Wolves turned on the style in Lampard's first game back in the Chelsea hot-seat.

A stunning goal, a deserved three points, four points clear of the relegation zone...days like this have been rare at Molineux this season.

Will Wolves use this crucial win as a platform to propel themselves away from trouble for good in the remaining eight games?

Having mustered just one attempt on target in the previous game, Wolves managed four against Chelsea. Rarely a week has passed this season when the topic of their lack of goals has not been raised by fans.

Before Chelsea's visit, they had managed just 12 at Molineux in the Premier League. Number 13 was extra special.

Matheus Nunes thoroughly deserved the standing ovation he received when he was helped off the pitch deep into stoppage time after picking up an injury.

His first goal for Wolves, a sumptuous strike from an angle, will be remembered in these parts for years to come.