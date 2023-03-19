Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Does Levy address the issue immediately, with all that will entail with the season at such a crucial stage, or will he just sit it out until Conte's contract finishes at the end of the campaign to offer up a natural separation point?

Conte dropped responsibility for Spurs' indifferent season at the feet of his players, but must also accept his share and there is a growing feeling that he is acting like he is doing Spurs a favour by managing them.

In an increasingly animated 10-minute speech, he said: "The problem is that for another time we showed we are not a team. We are 11 players that go on to the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart."

Conte may be right, but it is also his job to address this situation and he cannot escape his portion of the blame for performances as insipid as the goalless draw that saw Spurs crash out of the Champions League at home to AC Milan, or the concession of a comfortable position at St Mary's.

It is not as though he is powerless to control events or his players. Spurs have problems and he is part of them.

He accused those attempting to factor in his own contract situation, or lack of, into the equation as searching for an "alibi" for the Spurs players. If this was an attempt to cajole a response out of those same players with ten games go and Spurs still in fourth place, it is a strategy laced with risk.