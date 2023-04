Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to BBC Match of the Day: "We were off our best levels today, right from the start. Aston Villa are a good team and we never got going. We've been consistently excellent this season, today is the first dip we've had; it can happen and we have to react.

"We were just off it in every respect. We've got a massive game next week [against Tottenham]. I'm not really looking for positives, I'm looking for a response."