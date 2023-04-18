Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Liverpool will be happy to see the back of the 2022-23 campaign, but the Reds could yet salvage something.

There have been some highlights - notably the seven goals scored against Manchester United - but this season has been largely a struggle, with injuries and lack of form affecting key players, and new recruits taking time to familiarise themselves with their new club.

Life has been especially tough on the road, with Monday's win at Leeds United just their fourth away from Anfield.

They remain well short of the remarkable consistency they produced for numerous seasons under Klopp, but they demonstrably retain the ability to be ruthless when given a sniff of opposition weakness.

Cody Gakpo's opener was perhaps controversial but it was also clinical, as Trent Alexander-Arnold exploited the space left by the dispossessed Junior Firpo and centred for the Netherlands forward to tap home.

They were equally quick to take advantage four minutes later, when the ball was won by Diogo Jota, who teed up Mohamed Salah to fire in a superb finish.

The third, fourth and fifth goals were no less clinical thanks to some slick passing and brilliant finishing from Jota and Salah, who now has nine goals against Leeds in his Liverpool career.

The Reds, who were much more like the hard-running side witnessed in recent seasons, had only seven shots on target.

Jurgen Klopp's side face a first finish outside the top four in seven seasons and, with Aston Villa and Brighton in superb form above them, the very real prospect of no European football for the first time since 2016-17.

There is work to be done and summer signings will inevitably be made - but reports of Liverpool's demise are perhaps exaggerated.