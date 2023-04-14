David Moyes is writing off recent performances against Newcastle and Brighton as he plots a way of beating league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Victory at Fulham last Saturday nudged West Ham three points clear of the relegation zone and, after only two defeats in eight games in all competitions, Moyes is hopeful of continuing their upward momentum.

"I think we are in a better run of form," he said. "If I take Brighton and Newcastle out of my head, defensively we've been pretty solid.

"I said at the time that it [the Newcastle game] was a bit of a freak and let's hope it was.

"We will think of more positive games and hopefully we can do those again and show exactly what we're about."

Moyes admitted confidence within his side was mixed from recent performances but is trying to keep perspective.

"We didn't play so well last night [against Gent]," he said. "But we have picked up some really good results.

"In our last 10 Premier League games, we have had a good total of points."