Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

It may not have been a win for Everton at Chelsea on Saturday but it certainly felt like one.

It's a point that could prove so crucial come the final reckoning and how good to see a striker get on the scoresheet - a goal Ellis Simms will probably never forget.

It'll be interesting to see how Sean Dyche uses Simms in the remaining games – will he start or make an impact off the bench? Either way, the player will now have the confidence to know he can score at the highest level.

Everton are still in the thick of the relegation battle, but the mood on the pitch seems far more positive.

It's all about momentum now, and Everton seem to have found some, whereas others have lost theirs.

Yes, the Toffees are only two points off the bottom three, and have played more games, but they are also only one point off 12th. It's going to be an incredible scramble to stay away from that dreaded dotted line.

Next up, it's Tottenham under the Goodison lights a week on Monday. It's a game Everton can look forward too with renewed belief, because every victory will take them a step closer to safety.

There's a long way to go, but great credit must go to Dyche for the positivity he's brought to the club, and to the players who are showing the kind of resilience that may lead them to mid-table security.