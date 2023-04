'We're in a dogfight' is the message coming out of all avenues from McDiarmid Park after the Saints slipped to another home defeat last weekend against Ross County.

Top-six won't be achieved this season, so survival is key.

Saturday's opponents, Livingston, are still in the hunt for the top-half, but, a win is required for them too. A lot riding on events in West Lothian.

Who would make your starting XI?