County have 'grit, determination and togetherness' - McCann

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann believes Ross County have enough to preserve their Scottish Premiership status after a crucial win on the road against St Johnstone.

Malky Mackay's side remain two points clear of bottom-side Dundee United after the Tangerines picked up a vital win of their own against Hibernian, but the former Scotland international is backing County to kick on and secure safety this term.

"I think he has got enough there," McCann said on Saturday night's Sportscene. "The group seem to be together and that's really vital going into the last seven games. It's okay playing good football, but you need a little bit of grit, determination and togetherness and it looks like Malky's has got that."

McCann was quick to praise the impact of star striker Simon Murray, who opened the scoring in Perth after replacing the injured Eamonn Brophy.

"Simon [Murray] is such an infectious character. When he came on in the game, he was just always involved. He is strong and powerful, he's an absolute nuisance.

"He is really important if you want to stretch the game. You need someone who is willing to make those runs into the channels, and he does that."