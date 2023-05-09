O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal’s win at St James Park on Sunday will be one of the highlights of the season for Mikel Arteta. That win, and the comfortable victory at White Hart Lane earlier this year were clear, big progressions on last season.

In the same fixtures last campaign, the Gunners crumbled under the pressure in both arenas.

But this team are setting new standards and, while the title may now be out of reach, they will at worst finish as runners-up, after moving 16 points clear of third-placed Newcastle.

At the heart of the more composed performances against Chelsea and Newcastle has been Jorginho.

Signed in January for just £10million, the Italy midfielder has impressed every time he has started for Arsenal. Both Arteta and Arsenal fans will probably now be wondering how many points they could have at this moment if Mikel had brought him into the line up a little bit earlier.

Now Arsenal must just do their job, try and win the last three games and get to 90 points. If Manchester City surpasses such a tally then they will be worthy winners, but Arsenal would be able to hold their heads very high