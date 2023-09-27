Bournemouth fan and podcaster Tom Jordan has been speaking to The Football News Show about the Cherries' progress this season and more widely as a Premier League club: "It's a difficult one at the moment because we're still looking at 17th being the minimum expectation. We know we're still that small club that needs to scrap and stay in the division.

"There is definitely progress there and I think there are thoughts there on the pitch and off it of, every season, small steps - try to climb up that league and maybe establish ourselves as a top-flight outfit.

"[Brighton and Brentford] are probably two of the clubs you look at and give you that hope that it can happen. First season under the new gaffer and owner is [about] making sure we stay in the division, making a little bit of progress on the pitch - then, next season, we say: 'Right, can we get closer to midtable and can we keep developing like that?'

"The owners have certainly put their money where their mouth is. We're signing not only strong players, but young players that are obviously thoughts to the future, which I think is promising, and I think in a couple of seasons we can look like an established Premier League club.

"We're trying to get that balance because we're a community club, we're a very family-orientated club - we always have been.

"The points deductions and all the adversity that we have faced meant that the club has had that siege mentality of all together as one, and that's been great. But, equally, if you want to keep building then you need to progress on the pitch.

"We needed some ownership and we needed some finances to come in, which has happened.

"I think it has shown that if you get the recruitment right and you get things right at the top, then the size of your club is secondary."

