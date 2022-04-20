Erling Braut Haaland wants to transfer to Manchester City as "an in-between step" before moving to Real Madrid at a later date, according to Sport Bild's head of football Christian Falk.

Pep Guardiola refused to discuss rumours Haaland had agreed personal terms with the club but his release clause from Dortmund expires at the end of April and it is expected he will seal his move to Etihad Stadium before then.

"Everyone knows he wants to leave and it's the same reports in Germany as around the world," he said.

"His big dream would be to go to Real but that won't be possible at the moment with how well Karim Benzema is playing and their move for Kylian Mbappe.

"We have learned from the dressing room he wants to do a step between so I think his move to City will happen in the next days."

However, having watched Guardiola's Bayern Munich side some years ago, Falk does not think Haaland is a perfect fit for City.

"We know Pep doesn't love strikers, especially someone like Haaland who is big, strong and quick," he said. "It doesn't always fit together but I think he knows he needs to change something.

"Pep wants to win the Champions League and he probably needs a striker to do that if they don't win it this year.

"He will have a year left on his contract - only 12 months with Haaland - but he is trying to change something so he will do it."

Listen to full discussion on Haaland from 27'36 on BBC Sounds