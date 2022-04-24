Team news - Brighton v Southampton

Brighton boss Graham Potter makes three changes from the side that lost at Manchester City as he continues to search for a winning formula at the Amex. Leandro Trossard, who got the winner at Spurs last weekend, is fit to play. Neal Maupay returns to the side and Adam Webster makes his first start in two months.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Mwepy, Welbeck, Caicedo, Veltman.

Subs: Steele, Gross, Lallana, Alzate, March, Duffy, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento.