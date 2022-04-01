Liverpool v Watford: Team news

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a swift return from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss England's recent fixtures.

Midfielder Naby Keita also withdrew from international duty with a knee injury but he could also feature.

Winger Ismaila Sarr is set to return after missing Watford's last three games because of a hamstring injury.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou is available after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring issue.

