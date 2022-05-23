BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has picked Tottenham forward Son Heung-min in his team of the season.

Crooks said: "The partnership between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min is unmistakably important. However, on this occasion I am not going to allow the spectre of Kane to overshadow the contribution Son has made to Spurs this season.

"It was the South Korea international who held the fort while Kane was sulking over his failed transfer to Manchester City. Son was outstanding throughout and his performances for that spell alone deserve recognition.

"That is why I am delighted he shares the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah. It's a fitting tribute to mark his goalscoring efforts this season. Champions League football next season won't hurt either."

