Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

It's been another great week for Liverpool.

I was commentating on their Champions League tie against Villarreal and the Reds were all over the place in the first half, but I said at half-time that I thought they would be fine because it had been a superhuman effort by the Spanish side. They were never going to be able to keep that up.

Now the Reds have two more cup finals to look forward this season, and I think they will see off Tottenham too, to maintain their challenge.

An evening kick-off under the Anfield lights will help boost the atmosphere, but the main reason I am backing Jurgen Klopp's side here is more down to the fact Spurs are so unconvincing on the road.

Antonio Conte's side got that brilliant win over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in February, of course, but the frustrating thing for Conte is that they have not played like that often enough.

This is another big game so I think Spurs will be up for this one too, and cause the Liverpool defence some problems, but not as many as Mohamed Salah & Co will cause them at the other end.

Bobbie's prediction: 2-1

This is a massive game for so many teams. For the title race, Liverpool need to win this. For their top-four chances, Tottenham need to win this. I am torn between going for a 2-2 draw or a 2-1 Liverpool win but I am going with them to win it, because you just can't bet against them at the moment. They always seem to find a way to win.

Find out how Lawro and Bobbie think the rest of the weekend's Premier League fixtures will go