Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Despite the hurt I feel to be out of the Europa League, I also carry immense pride. I have been to many West Ham games in my life - witnessing first-hand our relegation from the Premier League in 2011 to being at Wembley and watching Ricardo Vaz Te firing us back into the top tier.

To see us, 10 years later, playing a Europa League semi-final was so emotional for me. It is one of those surreal experiences that makes football so special.

Over the two legs, Frankfurt were the more dangerous team and deserved their spot in Seville. But we’ll be asking the question for years: what if Aaron Cresswell had not been sent off? We were controlling the game very well before the incident and it completely changed after the red card.

However, it has been an unbelievable campaign for the Hammers and David Moyes deserves so much credit. He was not well received on his return to east London, but has proved so many people wrong.

All focus has returned to the Premier League to try to qualify for another year of European football. I don't believe this is the last time we will see West Ham in the latter stages of a European competition - it's just the start.