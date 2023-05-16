Real Madrid match 'biggest game' to be played at Etihad stadium?

Manchester City's match against Real Madrid will be the "biggest game" that's been staged at Etihad Stadium, according to former Manchester City player Nedum Onouha.

City head into the game level following their 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu and will be looking to reach the final for the second time in three years.

If they do beat the Spanish side, it will keep alive their hopes of an FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League treble.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast, the former defender said: "I can almost guarantee the atmosphere on Wednesday night will be staggering.

"And, when the game's over, if City have won it they'll almost feel like they have won the whole competition even though they haven't because City on that bigger stage haven't got the history to be able to take that in their stride.

"So I think that ends up being their biggest game and I'd argue it's probably going to be the most watched game on TV that's ever happened at that stadium."

BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay disagreed, feeling the game at the Etihad against QPR in 2011 where they won the Premier League for the first time was a bigger game at the stadium.

"No it's not the biggest game because QPR was. Everything QPR meant," said Minay.

"To win the league for the first time in 30 plus years and I'm not talking about the way City did it, I'm talking about going to the Etihad that day with what was on the line, going head to head with your biggest rivals.

"It is all about firsts and what makes this Real Madrid game bigger than previous Real Madrid semi-final games?

"It's a whole game of what ifs but what if City don't win that QPR game?

"That game had to be won by City for everything that has followed since."

