Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats

  • Under Michael Beale, Rangers are yet to beat Celtic in all competitions (P4 D1 L3); in the club’s history, only Graeme Murty (5) and William Wilton (8) have failed to win in their first five Old Firm derbies as Rangers manager in major competition.

  • Beale could also become the first Gers boss to lose four consecutive Old Firm derbies in charge since Alex McLeish (7 from April 2003 to August 2004).

  • Kyogo Furuhashi has scored three goals in his last two league Old Firm derbies; the last Celtic player to score more against Rangers in a single league campaign was Moussa Dembele in 2016-17 (4).

  • Having scored just once in his first 21 Scottish Premiership games against Celtic, James Tavernier has since netted three in his last two against them for Rangers.

  • Furuhashi has scored 24 league goals this season, the most by a player in a Scottish Premiership campaign since Leigh Griffiths netted 31 in 2015-16, also for Celtic.

  • Rangers have won 17 of their last 19 home league matches (D2) since losing 2-1 to Celtic in April 2022. They have won each of their last six at Ibrox, their longest home winning run in the 2022-23 Premiership.

  • Celtic have won their last eight away games in all competitions, their longest such spell since winning nine in a row in February 2020. However, the last away match they failed to win was at Rangers in January (2-2 draw).

  • Celtic have already won four Old Firm derbies this season – two in the league and once each in the League Cup and Scottish Cup. Only in 2003-04 and 2016-17 have they ever beaten Rangers fives times in a single season in major competitions.

  • Rangers have only lost two of their last eight home league games against Celtic (W5 D1), although are winless in their last two such meetings (D1 L1).

