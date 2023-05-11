Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Under Michael Beale, Rangers are yet to beat Celtic in all competitions (P4 D1 L3); in the club’s history, only Graeme Murty (5) and William Wilton (8) have failed to win in their first five Old Firm derbies as Rangers manager in major competition.

Beale could also become the first Gers boss to lose four consecutive Old Firm derbies in charge since Alex McLeish (7 from April 2003 to August 2004).

Kyogo Furuhashi has scored three goals in his last two league Old Firm derbies; the last Celtic player to score more against Rangers in a single league campaign was Moussa Dembele in 2016-17 (4).

Having scored just once in his first 21 Scottish Premiership games against Celtic, James Tavernier has since netted three in his last two against them for Rangers.

Furuhashi has scored 24 league goals this season, the most by a player in a Scottish Premiership campaign since Leigh Griffiths netted 31 in 2015-16, also for Celtic.

Rangers have won 17 of their last 19 home league matches (D2) since losing 2-1 to Celtic in April 2022. They have won each of their last six at Ibrox, their longest home winning run in the 2022-23 Premiership.

Celtic have won their last eight away games in all competitions, their longest such spell since winning nine in a row in February 2020. However, the last away match they failed to win was at Rangers in January (2-2 draw).

Celtic have already won four Old Firm derbies this season – two in the league and once each in the League Cup and Scottish Cup. Only in 2003-04 and 2016-17 have they ever beaten Rangers fives times in a single season in major competitions.