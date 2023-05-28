Southampton manager Ruben Selles to BBC Sport: "I hope our fans had a good game to see. We just want to make sure that we can show once again we are ready to compete at this level. Events will take us away from the Premier League but this team is ready to bounce back quick.

"I think this performance was there in a lot of games. I think we show in many games we can compete against the very best. We created the first chances, we were in the games. For some reason or the other we're always out of the game. Today was not extraordinary. We have shown we are at this level.

"At 4-2 we needed to keep it a lot more closed. And if we concede a third we need to make sure we don't concede another immediately. But that's football. In front of us is a monster who can beat anybody. It was nice to be competitive."

On Theo Walcott leaving the club: "It's the same with Ward-Prowse. It's mad because he's so big in football. What I say cannot add any value. It's been a pleasure to work with Theo, with his tenacity and his professionalism. I wish him all the best."

On James Ward-Prowse being subbed off in the final minutes: "We decided in the last minute to give him this goodbye of the season. It's not about his future. For sure it's his last game in the Premier League with Southampton this year. It was something to give for our captain and we already planned it before the game.

"We thought it was a natural way to do it."